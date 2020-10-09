Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 103 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 393.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $553.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.24. The company has a market capitalization of $341.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.16 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.51.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

