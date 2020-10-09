Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 87.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,838,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,493,000 after buying an additional 3,692,946 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.9% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,442,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 2,929,770 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,543.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,018,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,249.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

