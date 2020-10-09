Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $9,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,394,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,962 shares of company stock valued at $93,184,312. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

