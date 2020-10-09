Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

