Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,028 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 451,369 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $300.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $302.30. The firm has a market cap of $813.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

