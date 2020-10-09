Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

