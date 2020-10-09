Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of CBSH opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

