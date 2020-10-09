Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT opened at $107.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

