Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $124.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

