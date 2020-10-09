South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.