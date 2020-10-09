South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James began coverage on South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South State by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

