Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 566,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 731,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

