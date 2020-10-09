S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.62.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $357.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

