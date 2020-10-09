SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $16,223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $79,500,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $362.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.