Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child Sells 1,017 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,008,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Jason Child sold 2,470 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $469,300.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Child sold 4,372 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $817,214.24.

On Friday, September 4th, Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45.

Shares of SPLK opened at $209.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Splunk by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after buying an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

