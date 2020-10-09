Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $549,180.00.

Splunk stock opened at $209.05 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 48.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

