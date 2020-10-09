Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Ledger Susan St. Sells 1,624 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $324,718.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,839,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $305,230.80.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Ledger Susan St. sold 7,041 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,288,925.46.

On Monday, September 14th, Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,720,433.68.

Splunk stock opened at $209.05 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

