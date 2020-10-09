SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

SSNC opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,326,000 after buying an additional 143,259 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,999,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,604,000 after buying an additional 326,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

