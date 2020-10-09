Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

