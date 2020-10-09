Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

