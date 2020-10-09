Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRCL. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

