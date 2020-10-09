Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.60 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.26.

CRK opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

