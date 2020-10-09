Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNX. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of CNX opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 234.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 159,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $44,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

