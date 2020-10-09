Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

