STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives $25.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

