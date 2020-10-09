StormX (STMX) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, StormX has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One StormX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $16.14 million and $957,368.00 worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.06 or 0.04849662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

StormX Token Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,553,221,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,519,122,542 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling StormX

