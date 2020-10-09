Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Stratasys stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $761.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 190,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,667 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

