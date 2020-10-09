Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE:NOVA opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.