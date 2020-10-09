Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New $0.40 Price Target at CIBC

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $0.50 to $0.40 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.91.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

