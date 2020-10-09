suterusu (SUTER) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One suterusu token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $118,630.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, suterusu has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.30 or 0.04877132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,040,783 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

