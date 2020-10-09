SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

SIVB stock opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $273.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $51,771.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $455,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,569.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,421 shares of company stock worth $3,225,111. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

