T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s previous close.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $202.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.