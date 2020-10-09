Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.78.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

