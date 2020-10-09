Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Taubman Centers have declined over the past year but narrower than its industry’s fall. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged over the past week. The company is likely to benefit from its solid portfolio, high-quality tenant roster and restructuring efforts. However, retail REITs, which were already battling store closures and tenant bankruptcy woes, have been affected due to low footfall at properties amid the pandemic-led social-distancing mandates and higher e-commerce adoption. This has emerged as a pressing concern for Taubman Centers, as the trend is considerably bringing down the demand for the retail real estate space and hindering mall-tenant sales. Additionally, it is expected to have an adverse impact on the tenants’ ability to pay rent.”

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of -0.14.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 811,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the period.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.