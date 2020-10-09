Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TWODF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

