Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $711.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.97. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

