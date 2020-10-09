Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,610 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $580,620.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,169.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TDOC opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.03 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $253.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.01.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

