Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $97.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

