The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in The Boeing by 10.5% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $168.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

