The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. 140166 decreased their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

BA opened at $168.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

