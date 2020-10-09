The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

The National Security Group stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.08.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $28,361.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,099.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,101 shares of company stock worth $34,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

