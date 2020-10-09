The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Providence Service Corporation provides human services and non-emergency transportation (NET) management services to children, adolescents, young adults, and families. The Company focuses on providing its social services in the client’s home or in community-based settings. It provides its NET management services through local transportation providers. The company’s services are reimbursed by government programs such as welfare, juvenile justice, Medicaid or corrections. Providence Service Corporation is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PRSC. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,577.07 and a beta of 0.86. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 705.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

