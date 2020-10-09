The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

