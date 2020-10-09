The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.