The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $132,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.