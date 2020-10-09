Thunder Token One Day Volume Reaches $3.39 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.45 or 0.04873906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032025 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.