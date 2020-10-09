TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 5.6%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 317,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 334,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 625.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

