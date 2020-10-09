TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) vs. ArcelorMittal South Africa (NYSE:AMSIY) Financial Survey

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) and ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TimkenSteel and ArcelorMittal South Africa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TimkenSteel 1 3 0 0 1.75 ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A

TimkenSteel currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given TimkenSteel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TimkenSteel is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of TimkenSteel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TimkenSteel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TimkenSteel and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel -13.60% -10.31% -5.39% ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TimkenSteel has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TimkenSteel and ArcelorMittal South Africa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel $1.21 billion 0.15 -$110.00 million ($1.07) -3.70 ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.86 billion 0.02 -$324.05 million N/A N/A

TimkenSteel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications. It sells its products and services to the automotive; oil and gas; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; defense; heavy truck; agriculture; power generation; and oil country tubular goods sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils. The company also provides foundry products that include castings, such as air injection tubes, door bodies, fire bars, pallet cars, pallet frames, goose necks, etc. for coke ovens, direct reduction, sinter plant, and blast furnaces, as well as the hot and cold mills. In addition, it offers long steel products comprising fencing profiles, forgings, hexagon bars, hollow bars, mining bars, rails, reinforcing bars/Y bars, rounds and squares, special profiles, structural and heavy structural sections, window sections, and wire rods; and tubular products, which comprise hot rolled seamless line pipes and OCTG, hot rolled boiler tubes, and cold drawn precision products. Further, the company produces and markets commercial grade coking coal, as well as processes and markets by-products. It serves clients in agricultural, armament, automotive, bolt and nut, chains, construction, engineering, furniture and appliance, mining, packaging, piping, renewable energy, roofing and cladding, and tubing industries in South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Holdings AG.

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.