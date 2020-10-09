Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

TVTY opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 946.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 56.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

