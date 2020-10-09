TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

